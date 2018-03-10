278,700 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 278,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 16,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $897.53, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $33.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.84 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 143.31% and a negative net margin of 142.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of breakthrough treatments for human disease. Its drug programs include XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), sotagliflozin, LX2761 and LX9211. It also has a number of additional compounds into various stages of clinical and preclinical development.

