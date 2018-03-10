278,700 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 278,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 16,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $897.53, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
LXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of breakthrough treatments for human disease. Its drug programs include XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), sotagliflozin, LX2761 and LX9211. It also has a number of additional compounds into various stages of clinical and preclinical development.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.