$259.83 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $259.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the highest is $263.40 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $204.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $259.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.19 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $59.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ GTLS) opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,830.00, a P/E ratio of 336.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $231,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Chart Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

