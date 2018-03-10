24,976 Shares in Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:MAXR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,308,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,177,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,103,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,826,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,399,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE MAXR) opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2,803.50 and a P/E ratio of 26.14. Maxar Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $67.30.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $429.23 million for the quarter. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 8.14%. research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Ltd. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2946 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $70.85 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications.

