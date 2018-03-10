22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,127,860 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 15th total of 8,392,791 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,278,112 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN XXII) opened at $2.79 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $311.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 3.25.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 184,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/22nd-century-group-inc-xxii-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XXII. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a plant biotechnology company. The Company is focused on technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It is engaged in various activities, including research and development of less harmful or modified risk tobacco products and tobacco plant varieties; development of X-22, a smoking cessation aid consisting of very low nicotine (VLN) cigarettes; manufacture, marketing and distribution of its RED SUN and MAGIC cigarettes; production of SPECTRUM research cigarettes for the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA); contract manufacturing of third-party branded tobacco products, and research and development of plant varieties of hemp/cannabis, such as plants with low to no amounts of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), plants with high levels of cannabidiol (CBD), and other non-THC cannabinoids.

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.