16,800 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Purchased by Folger Hill Asset Management LP

Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 107,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Precision Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11,739.18, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $891.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

