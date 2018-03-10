1,675 Shares in American Tower Corp (AMT) Acquired by Granite Springs Asset Management LLC

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.87.

Shares of American Tower Corp ( NYSE:AMT ) opened at $143.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $61,580.00, a PE ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $113.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.46%.

American Tower declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 34,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $4,940,740.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 305,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,521,902.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $715,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,251 shares of company stock worth $5,885,334. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

