1,604,101 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,604,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,568,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,602,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,285,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,625,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,644,000.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE AQUA) opened at $24.45 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $2,770.00 and a PE ratio of 305.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $297.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

