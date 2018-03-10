16,000 Shares in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Purchased by Folger Hill Asset Management LP

Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,744,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1,837.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

STI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.16.

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. ( NYSE:STI ) opened at $72.85 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33,399.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $255,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 7,500 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $525,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,757. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

