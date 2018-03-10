1,520 Shares in Aetna Inc (AET) Acquired by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aetna by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $58,360.00, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. Aetna Inc has a twelve month low of $124.84 and a twelve month high of $194.40.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Aetna’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aetna from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

