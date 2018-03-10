14,600 Shares in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) Purchased by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 597,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 7.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 64.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 41,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE NID) opened at $12.41 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax with a secondary objective of seeking additional total return. The Fund also maintains a portfolio with an intermediate duration of between 3 and 10 years (including the effects of leverage).

