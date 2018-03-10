$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 2.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6,360.00, a PE ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $41.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 71,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

