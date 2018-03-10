$0.07 EPS Expected for CVR Refining LP (CVRR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CVR Refining’s earnings. CVR Refining posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Refining will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Refining.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. CVR Refining had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

CVRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded CVR Refining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVR Refining from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Refining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

CVR Refining (CVRR) traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,312. The firm has a market cap of $1,999.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CVR Refining has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. CVR Refining’s payout ratio is 305.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVRR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CVR Refining by 14.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Refining by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Refining by 3.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Refining by 135.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 107,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Refining by 32.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016.

