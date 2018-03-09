ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.43, Briefing.com reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTO Express (NYSE ZTO) opened at $17.39 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8,617.73, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of -0.01.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.43 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/zto-express-cayman-zto-issues-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-1-43-eps.html.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.