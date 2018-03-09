ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology ( NASDAQ ZIOP ) traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 802,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,737. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $637.95, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.42.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,342,000 after purchasing an additional 517,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is seeking to develop, acquire and commercialize, on its own or with partners, a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs. The Company is focused on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ gene expression, control and cell technologies to deliver cell- and viral-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and graft-versus-host-disease.

