Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Weight Watchers International (WTW) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weight Watchers International, Inc. is the largest provider of weight control programs in the world. The core of their business is weekly meetings, in which they present thier scientifically designed program, incorporating group support and education about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification and physical activity. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Weight Watchers International ( NYSE:WTW ) opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4,060.00, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.17.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. equities analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 2,359,702 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $142,714,776.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009,283 shares in the company, valued at $363,441,435.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 605.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 594,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,739,000. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 122.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 320,227 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 250,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

