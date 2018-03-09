Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Analog Devices (ADI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices first-quarter fiscal 2018 results were driven by a robust performance from industrial, automotive and communications end-markets. Management provided optimistic guidance for the second-quarter. While Analog Devices’ investments are aimed at strengthening the product line and countering increasing competition, the policy of returning cash through dividends and share buybacks ensures investor loyalty. The company is currently riding on strength across all the markets and positive contributions from Linear Technology acquisition. Analog Devices' leading market position, focus on communications, automotive and industrial markets, margin expansion initiatives and strong balance sheet are positives. However, we remain concerned about competitive pressure across several markets. In the past year, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.13.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ ADI ) opened at $92.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,295.59, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,458,407.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 718 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $65,259.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after acquiring an additional 94,402 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 320,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,757,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

