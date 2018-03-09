Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veracyte (VCYT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VCYT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.40 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ VCYT ) opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 905,147 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 913,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

