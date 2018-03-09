Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) to Post $1.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $345.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.37 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In related news, EVP Bennett D. Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $278,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,099.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.81 per share, for a total transaction of $454,480.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,331 shares of company stock worth $576,523. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,822.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.57%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

