Zacks: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Given $8.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust’s rating score has declined by 67% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arbor Realty Trust an industry rank of 239 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,009,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 844,431 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,520,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,777,000 after buying an additional 94,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 271,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,645,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 444,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 651,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 53.49%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Given $8.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/zacks-arbor-realty-trust-inc-abr-given-8-75-consensus-target-price-by-analysts.html.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in a portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred and direct equity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.