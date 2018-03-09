Zacks: Analysts Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.68 Million

Brokerages expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to report sales of $44.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.90 million and the lowest is $44.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $44.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $223.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $275.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $271.30 million to $280.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) opened at $22.99 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Michael Pflaging bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,465,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/zacks-analysts-expect-sailpoint-technologies-holdings-inc-sail-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-44-68-million.html.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.