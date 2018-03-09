Zacks: Analysts Expect Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (BUFF) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ:BUFF) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blue Buffalo Pet Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.31. Blue Buffalo Pet Products reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blue Buffalo Pet Products.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 77.83%. The company had revenue of $336.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BUFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Delafield Hambrecht lowered shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.74. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $7,801.88, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $687,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,419,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $103,063.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,274 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 186,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 9.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 40.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 65.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a pet food company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under product lines, including BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

