Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) will announce $202.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies posted sales of $200.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will report full-year sales of $202.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $832.40 million to $836.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $848.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $836.50 million to $860.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haverty Furniture Companies.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $214.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Pine Hill Associates, Llc sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $188,440.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $535,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,921 shares of company stock worth $765,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) opened at $20.75 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $440.29, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores.

