YY (YY) Upgraded at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $147.88 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YY. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of YY from $127.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Instinet raised shares of YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Nomura raised shares of YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of YY in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.19.

Get YY alerts:

Shares of YY (NASDAQ YY) opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7,560.00, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. YY has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $142.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of YY by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,044,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,115,000 after purchasing an additional 780,948 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YY by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 935,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,820,000 after acquiring an additional 661,167 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in YY during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,504,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in YY by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,064,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,376,000 after acquiring an additional 379,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in YY by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 352,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 309,813 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “YY (YY) Upgraded at Vetr” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/yy-yy-upgraded-at-vetr-2.html.

About YY

YY Inc (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.