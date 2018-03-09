Xylem Inc (XYL) Insider Tomas Brannemo Sells 11,716 Shares

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) insider Tomas Brannemo sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $860,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tomas Brannemo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Tomas Brannemo sold 1,151 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $87,947.91.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Tomas Brannemo sold 290 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $21,990.70.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Tomas Brannemo sold 2,260 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $153,115.00.

Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL) opened at $77.19 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13,890.00, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Xylem had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 295.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 127,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 95,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Xylem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 762,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xylem by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

