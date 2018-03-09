XOMA (XOMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 27.49%.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. XOMA has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 target price on XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

XOMA Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. It has five products in its endocrine portfolio, two of which are developed as part of its XOMA Metabolism (XMet) platform. Its products include XOMA 358, XOMA 129, XOMA 213 and Gevokizumab.

