XO Group (XOXO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “XO Group Inc. is a media and technology company. It provides information, products and advice related to weddings and pregnancy. The Company operates Internet websites, publishes magazines and books, and produces television and video content. XO Group Inc., formerly known as The Knot, Inc., is headquartered in New York, New York. “

XOXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded XO Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of XO Group in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of XO Group ( NYSE:XOXO ) opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. XO Group has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $545.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. XO Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.41 million. analysts predict that XO Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOXO. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in XO Group in the second quarter worth $319,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in XO Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in XO Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XO Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 81,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of XO Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

XO Group Company Profile

XO Group Inc is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters).

