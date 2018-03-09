World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE WWE) opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,970.24, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.84. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 4.07%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, SVP Blake Timothy Bilstad sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $50,417.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,019.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $95,791,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,340,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,791,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,343,419 shares of company stock worth $95,915,017. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

