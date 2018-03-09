Workday Inc (WDAY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workday in a report issued on Monday. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workday from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.22.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY ) traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.55. 1,147,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Workday has a 1-year low of $80.61 and a 1-year high of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $582.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.41 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 607.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark S. Peek sold 15,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $1,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $1,034,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,764 shares of company stock worth $86,010,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

