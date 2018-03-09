Windstream (WIN) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIN. BidaskClub raised Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Windstream in a report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Windstream in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Windstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Windstream has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Windstream (WIN) opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Windstream has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.94.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.42. Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Windstream will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stoltz bought 29,734 shares of Windstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Windstream by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 582,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Windstream by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Windstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Windstream by 287.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Windstream by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 155,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 87,066 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Windstream

Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets.

