Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $5.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $2,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.17.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 83.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. National Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 10.4% in the third quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 86,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

