Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for National Vision (EYE)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ EYE) traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,301. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.85 million. equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,081,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/wells-fargo-co-reiterates-45-00-price-target-for-national-vision-eye.html.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an optical retail company. The Company is focused on offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. The Company’s segments include owned & host segment and legacy segment. The owned & host segment includes two owned brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores.

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.