Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 992,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE VMC ) opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15,760.00, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.36 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.25, for a total value of $620,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,020.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $502,985.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,819.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/vulcan-materials-vmc-shares-sold-by-landscape-capital-management-l-l-c.html.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.