Vistra Energy Corp (VST) is Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,020 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy makes up about 3.1% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 1,118.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,699,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,196 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,643,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,738,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 253.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,453 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. UBS Group raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

In other Vistra Energy news, insider Curtis A. Morgan acquired 19,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $350,183.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Burke acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 39,944 shares of company stock worth $725,496 in the last 90 days.

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE VST) opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.98. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $8,821.74 and a P/E ratio of 21.45.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. equities research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

