Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 408,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,266. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9,540.00, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Stephens set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

