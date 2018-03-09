Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $684,000 in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 61.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 175,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 47.0% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 83,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 9.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,709,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 142,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 135,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE CTL) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. 414,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392,757. The company has a market capitalization of $19,129.13, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.79. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.01.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 5,095 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $78,870.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,820 shares in the company, valued at $662,853.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/virtue-capital-management-llc-invests-684000-in-centurylink-inc-ctl.html.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include Enterprise, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and Consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.