Vetr Downgrades Verizon Communications (VZ) to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. Vetr currently has $54.24 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE VZ) opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $199,930.00, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 189,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 597,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,495 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

