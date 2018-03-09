Vetr Downgrades Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Buy

Vetr cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $218.16 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ULTA. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $300.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $297.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $270.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,600.00, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $187.96 and a 1 year high of $314.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,357,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

