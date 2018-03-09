Vetr Downgrades STMicroelectronics (STM) to Buy

Vetr cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Vetr currently has $25.44 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.39.

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE STM) opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $21,016.07, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

