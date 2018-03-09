Veru Inc (VERU) Director Purchases $38,880.00 in Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch bought 24,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $38,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Veru Inc (VERU) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 49,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,164. Veru Inc has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.83, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Veru had a negative net margin of 73.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. equities analysts expect that Veru Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Veru and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, formerly The Female Health Company, is a therapeutics company focused on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals and devices in men’s and women’s health and oncology. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer healthcare products. The Company has three divisions: Pharmaceutical and Devices, Consumer Health Products and Public Sector.

