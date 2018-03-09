Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.96.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) opened at $171.88 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $43,640.00, a PE ratio of 165.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $651.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 46,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $7,325,187.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,522.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $196,327.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,852.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,216 shares of company stock valued at $72,344,124 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/vertex-pharmaceuticals-vrtx-given-new-200-00-price-target-at-maxim-group.html.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.