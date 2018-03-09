ValuEngine Upgrades Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to “Buy”

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HIBB. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hibbett Sports to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,212. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 74,526 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 468,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 269,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 356,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,430 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $5,671,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

