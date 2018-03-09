ValuEngine Upgrades Domtar (UFS) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Domtar from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Group raised Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Domtar from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Domtar from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,997. The stock has a market cap of $2,890.00, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.63. Domtar has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Domtar will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Domtar’s payout ratio is -26.31%.

In related news, insider Michael Fagan sold 23,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,062,252.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,932.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John David Williams sold 68,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $3,104,215.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 176.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 1,493.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Domtar by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the third quarter worth $206,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

