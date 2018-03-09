Vail Resorts (MTN) Announces Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.57, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.72 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 12.55%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share.

Vail Resorts (MTN) traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $226.82. 489,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $183.85 and a twelve month high of $237.77. The stock has a market cap of $8,760.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.55.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.67.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Michele Romanow bought 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $49,846.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,421.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3,147.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 579.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

