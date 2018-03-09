Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 592,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,425. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market cap of $2,563.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on managing, developing, redeveloping and acquiring retail real estate in urban communities, in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge Properties LP (UELP or the Operating Partnership) serves as its partnership subsidiary and owns, through affiliates, all of its real estate properties and other assets.

