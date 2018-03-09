Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 3.34.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $81.16 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 575,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 198,298 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,477.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 173,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 162,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc is a provider of postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as measured by total average undergraduate full-time enrollment and graduates. The Company offers undergraduate degree or diploma programs at approximately 12 campuses across the United States under the banner of various brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (collectively, MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech).

