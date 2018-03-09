United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,202 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at $131.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104,980.00, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $546,618.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,292 shares of company stock worth $1,064,829 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

