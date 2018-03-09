United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,712,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $798,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 42,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,796,000 after buying an additional 50,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 60,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE UPS ) opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $93,740.00, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.12 and a 52-week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 7.45%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 68.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, January 8th. Knight Equity restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.68.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

