Ultra Clean (UCTT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Ultra Clean ( UCTT ) opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.07, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 29,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $810,120.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,028 shares in the company, valued at $9,089,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,227 shares of company stock worth $2,458,801. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 32.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 399,627 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 169,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1,256.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 727,540 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 785,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Ultra Clean by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 740,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137,275 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

