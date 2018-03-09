UBS Group Analysts Give Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) a $275.00 Price Target

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) received a $275.00 price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $326.43 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at $321.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8,936.29, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 420,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $318.14 per share, with a total value of $133,721,241.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Cappuccio purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $290.88 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,814.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 423,822 shares of company stock worth $134,819,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 332.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 161,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 124,330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 196.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 177,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $7,834,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

