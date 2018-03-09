Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,678 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 145.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,705,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,072 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,597,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,335 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at about $7,762,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,807,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at about $6,624,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.50) on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Two Harbors Investment Corp ( TWO ) opened at $15.29 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $2,680.00, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 898,683 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,442.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $141,109.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,847. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

